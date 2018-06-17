Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on SC-160 near Calvin Hall road around 8:27 a.m.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office says Nathan Richie was killed in the crash.

Officials say a man was driving a 2017 Toyota sedan on SC-160 and turned left onto Calvin Hall Road in front of a 2006 Honda motorcycle that Richie was driving.

The motorcycle and car collided and Richie was ejected, according to highway patrol.

Richie was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Pineville where he died from his injuries.

Troopers say Richie was wearing a helmet and the driver of the Toyota was wearing a seat belt. The Toyota driver was not injured in the crash.

Several people including Charlotte Entercom station, News 1110/99.3 WBT, tweeted Sunday about Richie's death. Richie was an Entercom employee.

Yesterday @Entercom lost one our own in @NathanRichie. Tomorrow he will be remembered on WBT https://t.co/L182fo858a — News 1110/99.3 WBT (@wbtradio) June 17, 2018

Tomorrow morning at 6:35 Chuck Boozer and I join Bo Thompson. We've been invited to share our experience by the total impact Nathan Richie had in us, the industry, martial arts and more. — Arroe Collins (@Arroecollins) June 17, 2018

We remember Nathan Richie tomorrow on @wbtradio... @Arroecollins & Chuck Boozer will join me at 6:35 — Bo Thompson (@BoThompsonWBT) June 17, 2018

The investigation is still ongoing and there have been no charges filed.

