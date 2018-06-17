Heavy fire burns at shed behind home in west Charlotte

According to officials, the incident happened at a home in the 3800 block of Louisiana Avenue. (John Sparks/WBTV)

A heavy fire burned at a shed behind a home in west Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident happened at a home in the 3800 block of Louisiana Avenue.

There were no injuries reported and police did not say what caused the fire.

WBTV could see smoke coming from the area of the home from our tower cam Sunday afternoon.

There's no word on damage or any other factors in the fire.

No further information was released.

