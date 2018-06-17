Driver killed in motorcycle crash in Alexander County

A driver was killed in a motorcycle crash in Alexander County Saturday afternoon.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident happened on King Sprinkle Road.

Troopers said the driver ran off the road, hit a culvert and swiped a tree. The driver was found dead at the scene.

According to troopers, the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officials did not identify the person who was killed in the accident.

No further information was released.

