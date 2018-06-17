Driver killed in motorcycle crash in Alexander County

A driver was killed in a motorcycle crash in Alexander County Saturday afternoon.
According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident happened on King Sprinkle Road.
Troopers said the driver ran off the road, hit a culvert and swiped a tree. The driver was found dead at the scene.
According to troopers, the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Officials did not identify the person who was killed in the accident.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.