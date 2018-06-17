Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old woman in Gaston Coun - | WBTV Charlotte

Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old woman in Gaston County

DALLAS, NC (WBTV) -

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old woman in Gaston County Sunday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 69-year-old Bonnie Beam Green from Dallas, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen in the 800 block of North Oakland Street in Dallas, NC.

Green is described as a white woman with short gray hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5'9" tall and weighs about 116 pounds.

Officials say Green wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white shirt with brown flowers, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

She was reportedly heading to a Shell gas station in Dallas in a tan 2000 Isuzu Hombre, NC license plate number TVR5361.

Anyone with information about Bonnie Beam Green should call detectives at the Dallas Police Department at 704-922-3116.

