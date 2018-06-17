Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old woman in Gaston County

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident happened on King Sprinkle Road.More >>
According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 69-year-old Bonnie Beam Green from Dallas, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
All inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport are being held at their origin until Sunday at 10 a.m., according to FlightAware. Officials have not said what may be causing the mishap.More >>
At least six cars were reported as being broken into outside of uptown Charlotte Sunday. The break-ins took place at Cedar Flats apartment complex on North Cedar Street overnight. Officials say no on has been arrested in connection to the incident. Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Catawba County. Officials say James William Bowman is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Bowman is described as a 95-year-old white man about 5'9" tall and weighing about 180 pounds.More >>
