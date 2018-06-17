Six cars broken into overnight outside of uptown Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Six cars broken into overnight outside of uptown Charlotte

At least six cars were reported as being broken into outside of uptown Charlotte Sunday.

The break-ins took place at Cedar Flats apartment complex on North Cedar Street overnight.

Officials say no on has been arrested in connection to the incident.

