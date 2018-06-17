Man killed in crash after truck struck utility pole in Iredell Co.

An Iredell Co. man was killed Sunday morning after a single-car crash.

Officials say the truck a man was driving struck a utility pole and flipped in downtown Statesville on E. Front Street.

A Statesville police officer witnessed the truck traveling at a high speed and running multiple red lights around 5 a.m. According to officials, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but was unable to do before the crash.

The driver died on the scene, according to police. His name has not been released.

E. Front Street between Tradd and Green Streets will be closed as officials investigate the incident.

