Technical issue causes more than 50 flight cancellations out of CLT Airport

According to the sheriff, the incident happened in Connelly Springs in the area along Highway 70.More >>
According to the sheriff, the incident happened in Connelly Springs in the area along Highway 70.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 300 block of Fairwood Avenue.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 300 block of Fairwood Avenue.More >>
All inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport are being held at their origin until Sunday at 10 a.m., according to FlightAware. Officials have not said what may be causing the mishap.More >>
All inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport are being held at their origin until Sunday at 10 a.m., according to FlightAware. Officials have not said what may be causing the mishap.More >>
The Lancaster County Coroner's Office says Nathan Richie was killed in the crash.More >>
The Lancaster County Coroner's Office says Nathan Richie was killed in the crash.More >>
The Concord Police Department said 25-year-old Taylor Renee Medley was found dead near Keaton Avenue in Charlotte.More >>
The Concord Police Department said 25-year-old Taylor Renee Medley was found dead near Keaton Avenue in Charlotte.More >>