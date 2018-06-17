Technical glitch causes nearly 70 flight cancellations at Charlotte airport

A technical issue has caused over 70 flight cancellations out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport for the remainder of Sunday night and into Monday morning.

According to PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, the issue is not affecting any of its other regional carriers or mainline flights. The airline carrier announced that they will operate on a reduced schedule in and out of Charlotte until noon on Monday.

American Airlines said an update is causing the computer program that deals with crew assignments and flight operations to run slow.

Hundreds of passengers at the Charlotte airport were stranded Monday morning due to the flight cancellations. Many of the stranded passengers were waiting in the customer assistance line to find out when they'll be able to fly out of Charlotte.

PSA Airlines provided an updated statement Sunday evening.

We understand that these cancellations have been frustrating for our customers, and we are doing everything in our power to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. We are rebooking passengers and American's customer relations department will be reaching out to all affected customers. We encourage all customers flying out tonight or tomorrow to check their flight status on aa.com or the American Airlines app.

Sunday morning, PSA Airlines experienced a technical issue, which primarily impacted flights to Charlotte.

Some inbound flights were delayed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport after being held at their origin until Sunday, according to FlightAware.

The ground stop was lifted after flights were being held Sunday morning until 10 a.m. Another ground stop stating flights were being held until 4 p.m was lifted Saturday afternoon.

An American Airlines spokesperson provided a statement to WBTV Sunday about the mishap.

"This morning, PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue, which primarily impacted flights to Charlotte. As a result of this issue, some aircraft have been delayed arriving and departing Charlotte. To better control the flow of PSA aircraft to Charlotte, a ground stop has been issued until 3 p.m. ET."

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, has experienced technical issues today. Please check the status of your flight before coming to the airport. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) June 17, 2018

More than 100 flights to and from Charlotte were canceled Thursday night due to a technical issue.

According to American Airlines, the regional carrier, PSA Airlines, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights Thursday evening.

