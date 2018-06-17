American Airlines 'incredibly sorry' as technical glitch causes hundreds of flight cancellations in Charlotte

A technical issue caused hundreds of flight cancellations out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport Sunday and Monday.

According to PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, the issue did not affect any of its other regional carriers or mainline flights. The airline carrier announced that they would operate on a reduced schedule in and out of Charlotte until some time on Monday.

Katie Cody with American Airlines said a couple hundred flights were canceled Monday alone due to the glitch, which is a technical IT issue. The issue caused trouble with tracking crew assignments and getting crews assigned to planes correctly.

"We gave out almost 800 hotel rooms last night," Cody said Monday. The airline has also been providing meal vouchers and refunds and attempting to rebook passengers on other flights.

"We're incredibly sorry," Cody said about the issue impacting hundreds of customers. American Airlines canceled between 70 and 150 PSA flights per day, about half, of the flights.

Charlotte is the main city affected by the PSA airlines computer issue.

American Airlines said an update is causing the computer program that deals with crew assignments and flight operations to run slow.

NOW: American Airlines customer service, check in lines getting crowded as ppl arrive for rebooked flights that have been delayed repeatedly @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/SSmaGJPDRE — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) June 18, 2018

Hundreds of passengers at the Charlotte airport were stranded Monday morning due to the flight cancellations. Many of the stranded passengers were waiting in the customer assistance line to find out when they'll be able to fly out of Charlotte.

PSA Airlines provided an updated statement Monday afternoon.

We understand recent cancellations have been frustrating for customers and are doing everything in our power to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. American is working to contact all those impacted, but please check your flight status before going to the airport. — PSA Airlines (@PSAAirlinesInc) June 18, 2018

Sunday morning, PSA Airlines experienced a technical issue, which primarily impacted flights to Charlotte.

Some inbound flights were delayed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport after being held at their origin until Sunday, according to FlightAware.

The ground stop was lifted after flights were being held Sunday morning until 10 a.m. Another ground stop stating flights were being held until 4 p.m was lifted Saturday afternoon.

An American Airlines spokesperson provided a statement to WBTV Sunday about the mishap.

"This morning, PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue, which primarily impacted flights to Charlotte. As a result of this issue, some aircraft have been delayed arriving and departing Charlotte. To better control the flow of PSA aircraft to Charlotte, a ground stop has been issued until 3 p.m. ET."

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, has experienced technical issues today. Please check the status of your flight before coming to the airport. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) June 17, 2018

More than 100 flights to and from Charlotte were canceled Thursday night due to a technical issue.

According to American Airlines, the regional carrier, PSA Airlines, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights Thursday evening.

On Monday, a spokesperson with the Charlotte Douglas International Airport released this statement:

“Charlotte Douglas International Airport continues to provide assistance to the airlines and our passengers as PSA and American Airlines work to resolve their operational issues. We are not sure when these airline issues will be resolved and we strongly recommend that American Airlines passengers with tickets check their flight status before coming to the airport. This issue appears to be isolated to PSA flights. Passengers on other carriers are not affected by this issue. The airport remains in an irregular operations plan, which was activated Thursday to assist stranded passengers and we remain in that operational status. This includes extended concession and checkpoint hours, additional aviation department support staff and making available emergency supplies to travelers including diapers, wipes and formula, blankets and pillows. We are also assisting in coordinating ground support with additional busses to bring passengers back to the terminal, as necessary. We remain in constant communications with American Airlines and PSA as they continue to work to resume normal operations.”

