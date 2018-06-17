Inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas Airport held after technical issue

All inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport were held at their origin until Sunday at 10 a.m., according to FlightAware.

Flights were held due to technical issues with PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, that affected primarily Charlotte flights.

An American Airlines spokesperson released a statement to WBTV Sunday about the mishap.

"This morning, PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue, which primarily impacted flights to Charlotte. The FAA Ground Stop has been lifted. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and we are sorry for the trouble this caused. Customer relations will be reaching out to all of those who were impacted by this issue."

More than 100 flights to and from Charlotte were canceled Thursday night due to a technical issue.

RELATED: Airline technical issue causes more than 100 flight cancellations at Charlotte airport

According to American Airlines, the regional carrier, PSA Airlines, experienced a technical issue that has caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of Thursday evening.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.