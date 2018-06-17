Inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas Airport held after technical issue

All inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport are being held at their origin until Sunday at 10 a.m., according to FlightAware. Officials have not said what may be causing the mishap.More >>
All inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport are being held at their origin until Sunday at 10 a.m., according to FlightAware. Officials have not said what may be causing the mishap.More >>
An Iredell Co. man was killed Sunday morning after a single-car crash. Officials say the truck a man was driving struck a utility pole and flipped in downtown Statesville on E. Front Street.More >>
An Iredell Co. man was killed Sunday morning after a single-car crash. Officials say the truck a man was driving struck a utility pole and flipped in downtown Statesville on E. Front Street.More >>
A car was shot at on the interstate in west Charlotte Sunday morning. Officials say the car was shot at on I-85 and got off on the Billy Graham Parkway Exit. The car traveled down the road and stopped in the area of Queens City Drive where officials were investigating another shooting.More >>
A car was shot at on the interstate in west Charlotte Sunday morning. Officials say the car was shot at on I-85 and got off on the Billy Graham Parkway Exit. The car traveled down the road and stopped in the area of Queens City Drive where officials were investigating another shooting.More >>
Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred in west Charlotte early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at 2:37 a.m. in the 3200 block of Queens City Drive. Officials say upon arrival they located three victims with apparent gunshot wounds.More >>
Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred in west Charlotte early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at 2:37 a.m. in the 3200 block of Queens City Drive. Officials say upon arrival they located three victims with apparent gunshot wounds.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened near Sunset Road and Beatties Ford Road.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened near Sunset Road and Beatties Ford Road.More >>