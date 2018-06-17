Car shot at on I-85 in west Charlotte

A car was shot at on the interstate in west Charlotte Sunday morning.

Officials say the car was shot at on I-85 and got off on the Billy Graham Parkway Exit. The car traveled down the road and stopped in the area of Queens City Drive where officials were investigating another shooting. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police say they are unsure if the two shootings were related.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.

