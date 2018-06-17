Officials investigating shooting that left four people injured in west Charlotte

Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred in west Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at 2:37 a.m. in the 3200 block of Queens City Drive. Officials say upon arrival they located three victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

A short time later, a fourth victim was dropped off at Novant Main with a gunshot wound. According to police, one of the victims has life threatening injuries.

Officials say they are questioning people in the area and searching for witnesses to determine what occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

