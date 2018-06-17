Knights drop Saturday’s game to Tides 4-3

RHP Spencer Adams dazzled over seven solid innings, but the Charlotte Knights dropped game three of their four-game series to the Norfolk Tides by a score of 4-3 on Saturday night from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. Despite the loss, the Knights have compiled a 13-8 record over their last 21 games.



Adams, who was promoted to the Knights from Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday, June 12th, made his Triple-A debut on Saturday night and was sharp. The 22-year-old Georgia native allowed just two runs on three hits over seven innings of work, but did not factor in the decision. Adams gave up two solo home runs in the game and threw 91 total pitches (56 for strikes) in an impressive debut. He was also in line for the win as he exited the game with the Knights ahead by a score of 3-2.



Unfortunately, the Tides stormed back in the bottom of the eighth inning and scored two runs off RHP Thyago Vieira (0-2, 4.55). D.J. Stewart doubled home Adrian Marin to tie the game at 3-3. Renato Núñez later drove home the go-ahead run on an RBI single, which gave the Tides a 4-3 lead and ultimately a one-run victory. Vieira was saddled with the loss.



Offensively, the Knights tallied six hits on the evening. SS Eddy Alvarez led the way as he went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Alvarez has now reached base in 16 consecutive games. Chicago White Sox OF Leury García began a major league rehab assignment and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.



Former Charlotte RHP Jhan Mariñez (2-3, 3.38) earned the win out of the Norfolk bullpen.



The Knights will conclude their four-game series against the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park on Sunday afternoon.

Press release provided by the Charlotte Knights