FFN Early Preview: Charlotte Catholic Cougars

It's never too early to start talking high school football as the season kicks off on August 17th.

One of the teams to watch this year will be Charlotte Catholic.

When last we saw Charlotte Catholic, they were winning the 3AA state championship last December.

A lot of talent is back off that team including most of the offensive and defensive lines and 2 dynamic running backs in Lameague McDowell and Michael Neal who combined for over 18 hundred yards rushing.

QB Chris Walton is back as well sharpening his skills as a passer in 7 on 7 competitions this summer.

He threw for over 2 thousand yards in 2017 and if that goes higher this year, it could be another championship year for the Cougars.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.