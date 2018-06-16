Three injured in two-vehicle crash in north Charlotte

According to Medic, the incident happened near Sunset Road and Beatties Ford Road. (John Sparks/WBTV)

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in north Charlotte Saturday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened near Sunset Road and Beatties Ford Road.

CMPD says a mother and child were hurt in the crash and taken to Carolinas Medical Center Main.

There's no word on what happened in the crash or what led to it.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.