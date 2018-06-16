Independence rescue point in front of record crowd

The Charlotte Independence, a United Soccer League professional soccer team, scored a late equalizer against Southern Derby foe Charleston Battery in front of a single-game, regular-season record crowd on Saturday night. Rookie midfielder Mutaya Mwape scored his first professional goal in the 79th minute to give the Independence a point.

The Charleston Battery got on the scoreboard first, when midfielder Kotaro Higashi was assisted by Ataulla Guerra in the 25th minute. The two sides would battle the rest of the half without a goal.

In the last seven days, the Independence have played three games. The Independence will next be in action on Saturday, June 23rd as the team travels to take on the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

Press release provided by the Charlotte Independence