Charlotte man wanted for multiple crimes, cutting off monitoring device

According to CMPD, 20-year-old Shane Stenson is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny after break-in, possession of firearm by felon, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. (Source: CMPD)

A man is wanted for multiple crimes including cutting off his electronic monitoring device in Charlotte Saturday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 20-year-old Shane Stenson is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny after break-in, possession of firearm by felon, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Stenson was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On Saturday, Stenson cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of 1100 Chancellor Park Drive in Charlotte.

Police say Stenson stands 5'11" tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shane Stenson, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

