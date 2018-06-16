Hot temps, low rain chances expected into work week

The Code Orange Air Quality Warning will continue into Sunday. Anyone in the sensitive category will again want to limit time outdoors.

* HOT!

* That's all I've got

* Oh, and humid!

We will continue with hot temperatures and not much rain for the next few days.

Highs will reach the mid 90s on Sunday.

As we move into the new week, it will get even hotter. Highs will range in the mid 90s. With the humidity factored in, it will likely feel more like 100-105 degrees.

Rain chances will stay limited to about 20 percent.

By the end of the week, the heat isn't going away but it will be a little more limited. Highs will go back to the low 90s. Rain chances increase to 30 or 40 percent.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock.

