Three NC prison officers sent to hospital after attack by inmate, officials say

Alexis Ramirez in a photo from the North Carolina Department of Corrections website.

BUTNER, NC (WNCN) - Three officers at a North Carolina prison were injured Saturday morning during an assault by an inmate with a homemade weapon, officials said.

The incident happened around 11:25 a.m. at Polk Correctional Institution in Butner, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Three correctional officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

By 4:20 p.m. one of the three had been treated and released.

Alexis Ramirez, 23, was identified as the inmate involved, officials said.

Ramirez is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder out of Durham County, according to the North Carolina Department of Corrections website.

"The incident is under internal investigation and local law enforcement was contacted," the news release said.

Authorities said they will pursue criminal prosecution against Ramirez.