Statesville police officer shot during routine patrol, no suspect in custody

Police officers were on multiple streets in the area of West Raleigh Avenue and 5th Street in Statesville. (Alex Giles/WBTV)

Officials are investigating the shooting of a Statesville police officer Friday night.

According to police, two officers were on routine foot patrol around Raleigh Avenue and Fifth Street around 11 p.m. when someone stepped out of the shadows behind them and fired multiple rounds in the officers' direction.

Officer Tyler Horn was shot once in the back and taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released early Saturday morning. The bullet proof vest he was wearing took the brunt of the shot, officials say.

#BREAKING Heavy police presence off W Raleigh Ave and 5th Street in Statesville @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/NgDYesh9aS — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) June 16, 2018

A suspect has not been identified in the shooting, police say.

Officials are processing the scene and interviewing people in the area. Officials are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-878-3406.

WBTV had a crew on the scene and a heavy police presence was still in the area in the early hours of Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.