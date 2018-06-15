Three detained after armed carjacking leads to chase. jump and run

Police say three people have been detained after an armed carjacking led to a chase, with at least one person jumping from the car and fleeing police Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a robbery from person call for service in the 3800 block of Perennial Terrace Drive Thursday night.

A woman reportedly told police that a person with a gun stole her car.

Around 8:30 Friday night, Real Time Crime advised officers of an license plate reader hit on South Boulevard.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.

The driver eventually stopped in the area of Queens Road and Radcliffe Avenue.

Police say at least one of the people jumped and ran from the car, but officers have three detained.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released.

