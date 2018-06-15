Knights bounce back in game two of their series at Norfolk Friday

The Knights and Tides will hook up in game three of the four-game set Saturday with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. (Charlotte Knights)

The Charlotte Knights bounced back from their game one series loss at Norfolk with a 7-2 victory in game two Friday.

The Knights scored early and often with three runs in the top of the second inning and three more in the top of the fourth.

Eddie Alvarez, just one of the hitting stars for the Knights with two hits in three at bats, scored a run and had an RBI.

Knights starting pitcher Carson Fulmer beat Norfolk for the fifth time in five career starts.

The Knights and Tides will hook up in game three of the four-game set Saturday with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

They wrap up Sunday in Norfolk with the Knights returning to BB&T Ballpark Tuesday for a six-game homestand.

