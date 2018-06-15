Person seriously injured in Mint Hill crash

Emergency officials said one person was seriously injured in a crash in Mint Hill Friday evening.
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Blair Road.
Officials say the person was treated for serious injuries and transported to Novant Health Medical Center.
There's no word on what happened in the crash or what led to it.
It is unknown whether anyone else was injured in this crash.
No further information was released.
