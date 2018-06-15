Deputies looking for man they say assaulted, robbed 83-year-old woman in Granite Falls

Officials in Caldwell County are asking for the public's help locating a man they say assaulted and robbed an 83-year-old woman.

The incident happened at the Shuford Recreation Center in Granite Falls. With the help of witnesses at the scene, deputies said, they were able to identify 46-year-old Milton Gregory Horton as a suspect.

Investigators say Horton is believed to be homeless and staying around the Sawmills Community.

Anyone who sees Horton or has information on his whereabouts is asked to not approach him, but to call the Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358 or email branham@granitefallspolicenc.com.

