Deputies arrest man they say assaulted, robbed 83-year-old woman in Granite Falls

Officials in Caldwell County arrested a man they say assaulted and robbed an 83-year-old woman Friday night..

The incident happened at the Shuford Recreation Center in Granite Falls. With the help of witnesses at the scene, deputies said, they were able to identify 46-year-old Milton Gregory Horton as a suspect.

Investigators say Horton was believed to be homeless and staying around the Sawmills Community.

Horton was arrested in Sawmills.Friday night.

Anyone who has seen Horton or has information on him is asked to call the Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358 or email branham@granitefallspolicenc.com.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.