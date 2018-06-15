Women's 'competitive pinball league' seeking more members

Jazmyn Hanks is the leader of the 10 member league, Belles and Chimes CLT, and says they’re looking to get the word out and hopefully acquire more members.

Some people don’t even know competitive pinball exists, but it does.

A nationally sanctioned women’s league in Charlotte, is looking to add to their ranks.

Jazmyn Hanks is the leader of the ten-member league, Belles and Chimes CLT, and says they’re looking to get the word out and hopefully acquire more members.

“There’s something about the sounds and the lights, and just the fact that it is competitive,” Hanks said.

The group meets every other Monday at 6:30pm at Abari Game Bar on North Davidson St.

For more information, check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.