Carolina Panthers to start training camp on July 26

The Carolina Panthers will start the 2018 season with the opening of training camp on July 26.

Training camp will once again be held at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.

On the 26th, the will hold their kickoff party starting at 4 at Gibbs Stadium with the team hitting the field for their first practice at 6:30.

On the 27th, they will have an afternoon practice starting at 3:10 and on the 28th, they will have a morning practice at 9:25. All practices are free and open to the public.

The next 4 practices will be in Spartanburg as well and the team will return to Charlotte on August 3rd for their annual Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium. Practice will start at 7 and a ticket will be required to get into Fan Fest.

The Panthers will play their first preseason game on August 9th at Buffalo and their first home preseason game will be on August 17th when they host Miami.

The Panthers complete schedule for training camp can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.