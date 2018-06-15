Person seriously injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte

One person was seriously injured in a shooting near uptown Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to emergency officials, the incident happened in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.

Medic says one person was treated for serious injuries and taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

There's no word on what happened in the shooting or any possible arrests.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

