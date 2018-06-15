Man seriously injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte identitfied

The man who was seriously injured in a shooting near uptown Charlotte Friday afternoon has been identified.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives are conducting a shooting investigation that occurred in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.

The call for service came in at 4:17 p.m. on Friday.

Patrol officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located 37-year-old Wayne Carrothers with apparent gunshot wounds.

Carrothers was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. He remains in serious condition.

A male person of interest was located and has been taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.

Detectives are speaking with witnesses and not searching for any additional suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is an ongoing, active investigation and no further information was released.

