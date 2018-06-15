Deputy suspended for gun discharging at bowling alley

An Iredell County Sheriff Deputy was suspended due to an incident where his gun discharged at a Mooresville bowling alley in May.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was suspended for 20 days.

The incident happened on May 25 at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes bowling alley in the 100 block of Morlake Drive in Mooresville.

EMS said a 10-year-old child suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Officials confirmed that an off-duty Iredell County Sheriff’s deputy accidentally discharged a gun at the bowling alley.

Initial reports suggest a fragment of a bullet hit the child after the bullet hit the floor.

The child did not sustain a serious injury and was not transported to any medical facility for treatment.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office conducted an internal investigation, while Mooresville Police Department handled the investigation of the accidental discharge incident to determine if any laws were broken.

Officials confirmed that the deputy had been suspended but there was no more information about the outcomes of both investigations.

Neither the victim's name nor the name of the deputy who had the gun were released.

