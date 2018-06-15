Chase with police lands Kannapolis man in prison

According to a press release from the Rowan County District Attorney, Julian Smith of Kannapolis was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony fleeing to elude arrest and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Following the jury’s guilty verdict, Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Smith to a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 17 months in prison, suspended, and he was placed on supervised probation for 24 months on several conditions.

On or about January 29, 2017, officers with the Salisbury Police Department observed a Chevy Impala on North Long Street and Park Avenue with a limited expired tag. The vehicle was registered to Smith and his license was suspended. Officers activated their blue lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop, however, Smith drove through a red light and across several streets. Speeds reached upwards of 60-70 m.p.h.

Smith lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a ditch, then fled on foot. He was located and taken into custody a short time later.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Barrett Poppler in the trial of the case and the thorough investigation conducted by the Salisbury Police Department.

Cook stated that these types of cases are some of the most dangerous because innocent people can be injured or killed.

