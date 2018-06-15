Autopsy confirms cause of death for UNC Charlotte student who fell from party bus

An autopsy released Friday confirms 20-year-old Polly Rogers died from blunt force trauma when she was struck by two vehicles after falling out of a party bus emergency window in May.

The UNC Charlotte sophomore was riding a Charlotte Party Charter bus when she fell out of the window on the 4500 block of N Tryon Street. Rogers was then struck by two vehicles, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police talked to one of the drivers who struck Rogers but are still looking for the second. No description of that second vehicle has been released.

Nearly a week after Rogers was killed, the owner of Charlotte Party Charter was cited by police, who found the bus was not insured and had a fake license plate.

The company owner, Victor Rabb, turned the bus over to the N.C. State Highway Patrol for further investigation.

Rogers was studying special education at UNC Charlotte, and she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, the university said. She grew up in Charlotte and graduated from Myers Park High School, according to her obituary.

Multiple investigations into the crash are ongoing.

