Autopsy confirms cause of death for UNC Charlotte student who fell from party bus

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was suspended for 20 days due to the incident.More >>
According to a press release from the Rowan County District Attorney, Julian Smith of Kannapolis was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony fleeing to elude arrest and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.More >>
According to Huntersville police, the shooting happened in the 13000 block of Central Avenue. Police say the shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.More >>
The UNC Charlotte sophomore was riding a Charlotte Party Charter bus when she fell out of the window on the 4500 block of N Tryon StreetMore >>
Deputies say 44-year-old Kenneth Wayne Linton was spotted on surveillance driving a stolen 2005 Gray Honda Civic.More >>
