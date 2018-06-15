Man wanted in Rowan County car theft

A man is wanted for stealing a car from a used car lot in Salisbury in April.

Deputies say 44-year-old Kenneth Wayne Linton was spotted on surveillance driving a stolen 2005 Gray Honda Civic. The civic was reported stolen from Miller's Used Cars on April 24.

Linton was seen on video driving the car in Bennettsville this month. Deputies say a woman was in the car with Linton.

Linton also reportedly stole a Jeep in Bennettsville, which was later recovered. Linton faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle in Rowan County and larceny and possession of stolen property in Bennettsville.

Linton is described as being around 5'7" and 165 pounds.

Linton was added to the Rowan County Sheriff's Most Wanted list. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 704-216-8687, detectives at 704-216-8683 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

