Hey Charlotte - KFC is testing Chicken and Waffles in the QC!

Charlotte will be a test market for KFC's Chicken and Waffles (Source: KFC)

Get those taste buds ready!

The mind-blowing combination of chicken and waffles is heading to a KFC restaurant near you!

Kentucky Fried Chicken is testing a potential new menu item in only two North Carolina cities. KFC will be offering the famous paring of chicken and waffles at participating locations in Charlotte and Asheville.

