LandTrust for Central NC recognized incoming and outgoing board members

From The LandTrust for Central North Carolina: The Salisbury-based LandTrust for Central North Carolina recognized new and outgoing board members at their Annual Meeting on June 8, 2018. According to LandTrust bylaws, board member terms are 3 years and board members can serve a maximum of 3 terms, or 9 years.

Leaving this year were Ed Norvell, Marla Coulthard, Dennis Testerman, and Walter Holland. Ed Norvell is from Salisbury and has served 9 years on the board, and was the President of the board. Ed was a former employee of The LandTrust in its early years, and serves on various other boards including the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust. Ed was presented with a wildlife sculpture for his service.

Marla Coulthard is from Rockingham and also served 9 years on the board, being formerly employed by Central Park NC. Marla is also a member of the Uwharrie Trailblazers and has assisted with the Uwharrie Trail thru hike for the past five years. Marla was presented a framed picture of her kayaking on the Little River.

Dennis Testerman is from Cabarrus County and served 6 years on the board, being formerly employed by the Cabarrus Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Dennis was presented a framed picture of Clarke Creek Rookery, a partnership project between The LandTrust and Cabarrus SWCD.

Walter Holland is from Iredell County, and also served 6 years on the board. Dr. Holland has a farm under conservation easement with The LandTrust in Iredell County. Walter was not in attendance, but will be presented a photo of the Stokes Family Farm, protected during his tenure on the board.

The LandTrust was also excited to announce a new slate of incoming board members at the annual meeting as well. Bob Kluttz is the owner of Quality Sprinkler Company in Charlotte, but is also a conservation easement donor of a beautiful 90-acre property in Anson County. Bob manages his property for wildlife and has a particular interest in bees and pollinators. Leon Huneycutt is a Stanly County native and the owner of Locust Lumber. He is an avid outdoorsman who manages his land for wildlife, and is also an easement donor of property on the Rocky River in Stanly County.

Other new board members include Stacey Kerney, Ben Fisher, Monty Crump, and Shelby Emrich. Monty Crump is the City Manager for the City of Rockingham and is a member of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Monty has 34 years of experience in all areas of local government administration, community and economic development. He is a lifetime resident of the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Region and is a conservationist with a substantial history, experience and leadership on resource protection issues.

Stacey is a resident of Montgomery County and is a graduate of North Carolina State University and Methodist University. She was a police officer for 13 years and looks forward to continuing to give back to her community. Stacey has been involved in outdoor activities, wildlife and hunting her entire life. She has recently moved back to Montgomery County and enjoys kayaking, hiking, and getting outdoors in the Uwharries.

Ben Fisher is a former LandTrust intern who now lives in Salisbury and is a project manager for Carrol Fisher Construction Company. He is in the United States Coast Guard Reserve, and has studied fisheries, wildlife, and conservation biology at NC State University and graduated from Cape Fear Community College with an A.A.S. in Sustainability Technologies.

Shelby Emrich is the executive director of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce. Shelby was promoted to her current position with the chamber in August of 2016, after having served as interim director and working for the chamber for 5 years. She is dedicated to helping Anson County with sustainable economic development.

This brings The LandTrust board up to a total of 18 members. “The LandTrust is very fortunate to have supportive board members who have given many years of service to this organization in our conservation mission, and also blessed to have talented new board members to volunteer to serve in the coming years,” states Executive Director, Travis Morehead.

