One day after being deemed irrelevant, Jerry Seinfeld books Charlotte stand-up show

Fresh off being roasted by Zach Galifianakis on the latest episode of "Between Two Ferns,"Jerry Seinfeld announced Friday morning that he will return to Charlotte for his first stand-up comedy performance here in four years.

The show has been booked at Ovens Auditorium for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Seinfeld, who turned 64 this spring, is of course best-known for the eponymous sitcom he created (with Larry David) and starred in from 1989-1998; but he's also evolved as the entertainment industry has changed, scoring a digital-era coup by creating "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," growing it as a web series on Crackle, then — just this year — selling it to Netflix.

He also recently showed up as the surprise final guest on the Netflix series "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman."

Perhaps the funniest thing he's done lately, though, is the new episode of Funny Or Die's fake cable news show "Between Two Ferns," which debuted Thursday and sees Galifianakis spend the entire six-minute running time grousing about the irrelevancy and mediocrity of his guest.

"I had President Hillary Clinton on last time. Now I have this guy," Galifianakis mutters to unseen producers as Seinfeld waits to be interviewed. "It’s like 'I Love the '90s.' I might as well have Lorena Bobbitt as a guest." As the host grudgingly begins the interview, Seinfeld's name appears onscreen as "Jerry Signfeld. Funny 1993-1997."

Seinfeld has performed three shows in Charlotte this decade — in 2010, 2012 and 2014 — all at Ovens Auditorium.

Tickets for this summer's show will cost $50-$160 (plus service fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 22 online at www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, at all Ticketmaster outlets, or at the Bojangles' Coliseum Box Office at 2700 E. Independence Blvd.