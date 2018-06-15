OctoberTour 2018 trying something a little different to pay tribute to Rowan's railroad past

From Historic Salisbury Foundation: Historic Salisbury Foundation is going off the rails, so to speak, with a new twist on the traditional OctoberTour. In homage to the rail history of Rowan County and the connections between Salisbury and Spencer, OctoberTour 2018 will feature the North Carolina Transportation Museum (the historic Spencer Shops) and properties in the Town of Spencer, Salisbury’s North Main Historic District, and Downtown Salisbury.

Our always popular food and entertainment area, Bank Street Café, will find a new home this year at a special location in Spencer’s Library Park. We will continue to offer local food, craft beer and wine, arts vendors, antique fire truck rides, trolley rides, children’s activities, live music, and artists in action. Food and entertainment at Library Park is open to the public and does not require an OctoberTour ticket.

Historic Salisbury Station will also be featured on OctoberTour 2018. The 1908 Spanish Mission Style building designed by noted architect Frank P. Milburn will complement the Spencer Shops and give added emphasis to the impact of the railroads on the turn of the century residential development in Spencer and Salisbury. With the Bell Tower Green Park under construction, day of tour ticket sales will move from the Henderson Law Office to the Station.

“We often ignore the early twentieth century as less glamorous than either the Colonial or Civil War eras. Yet, the early twentieth century had a profound impact on the form and shape of what became suburban Salisbury and its neighbor Spencer. It’s time we explore this part of our community in more depth,” said Executive Director Karen Hobson.

Plan to join us for this year’s tour on Saturday, October 13th and Sunday, October 14th as we celebrate trains, towns and, of course, historic houses. The tour line-up along with details of the Patron’s Party and OctoberTour’s Lunch and Learn will be announced shortly. Tickets will go on sale July 2. Meanwhile, Historic Salisbury Foundation invites you to consider an OctoberTour sponsorship or ad opportunity. Please email events@historicsalisbury.org or call our office at 704-636-0103 for more information.

