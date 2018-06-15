OctoberTour 2018 trying something a little different to pay tribute to Rowan's railroad past

President Trump declared in a spur-of-the-moment interview with "Fox and Friends" Friday morning that he wants people to sit at attention for him like they do for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Trump declared in a spur-of-the-moment interview with "Fox and Friends" Friday morning that he wants people to sit at attention for him like they do for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.More >>
The total number of cancelled flights is approximately 275 and about 120 in Charlotte.More >>
The total number of cancelled flights is approximately 275 and about 120 in Charlotte.More >>
From Historic Salisbury Foundation: Historic Salisbury Foundation is going off the rails, so to speak, with a new twist on the traditional OctoberTour.More >>
From Historic Salisbury Foundation: Historic Salisbury Foundation is going off the rails, so to speak, with a new twist on the traditional OctoberTour.More >>
Catawba College will host the 79th annual session of Tar Heel Boys’ State June 17-23.More >>
Catawba College will host the 79th annual session of Tar Heel Boys’ State June 17-23.More >>
According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Juwan Anthony Hester was arrested after he allegedly sold investigators cocaine. Community members reportedly told deputies that they believed drug sales were taking place at a home in the 3600 block of Hickory Highway.More >>
According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Juwan Anthony Hester was arrested after he allegedly sold investigators cocaine. Community members reportedly told deputies that they believed drug sales were taking place at a home in the 3600 block of Hickory Highway.More >>