Registered sex offender accused of selling cocaine from Iredell County home

A registered sex offender is accused of selling cocaine from his home in Iredell County.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Juwan Anthony Hester was arrested after he allegedly sold investigators cocaine. Community members reportedly told deputies that they believed drug sales were taking place at a home in the 3600 block of Hickory Highway in Statesville.

Deputies received a search warrant and found Hester, who is a registered sex offender, allegedly selling the drug from the home.

Hester was charged with possessing and selling cocaine. He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $75,000 secured bond.

Sheriff Darren Campbell released this statement:

“I hope these repeat, career criminals are getting the message, the community is tired of this activity, and be certain, the sheriff’s office is going to use all legal means at our disposal to stop this activity and put these offenders in jail."

The suspect had previously been convicted of robbery, assault, and other drug charges.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.