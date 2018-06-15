No one hurt when gunfire erupts at north Charlotte apartment complex

No one was hurt when gunfire rang out at an apartment complex in north Charlotte Friday.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Tanager Park Drive. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say gunshots struck several apartments and one person was struck by debris from one of the bullets.

No one was shot, police say.

Officers said residents heard nearly 30 shots rang out.

No other details were released.

