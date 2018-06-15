Person seriously injured in Huntersville stabbing

A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Huntersville Friday morning.

According to Huntersville police, the stabbing happened in the 13000 block of Central Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police say the attacker fled the scene before officers arrived.

The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

The attacker is still at large, police say. Officers believe the victim and attacker may know each other.

No other details were released.

