Man seriously injured in Huntersville stabbing

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Huntersville Friday morning.

According to Huntersville police, the stabbing happened in the 13000 block of Central Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police say the attacker fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers say a man was lying in the roadway with a severe laceration to his left arm. He was treated on scene and transported to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The attacker is still at large, police say. Officers believe the victim and attacker may know each other.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

