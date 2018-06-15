Driver crashes in utility pole, knocks out power to over 600 west Charlotte residents

Over 600 west Charlotte residents are without power Friday morning after a driver struck a utility pole.
According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage is affecting residents who live along Wilkinson Boulevard. The power outage was first reported around 6:15 a.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver struck a power pole, knocking down power lines near the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard and Ashley Road.
No one was hurt in the crash.
Power is expected to be restored around 9 a.m.
Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.
