Three teens arrested in southwest Charlotte robbery

Three 16-year-olds were arrested in an armed robbery in southwest Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 6800 block of Farthington Circle. The victim told police he was robbed by three people at gunpoint.

Demetry Rorie, Amarri Hartzog, and Dailey Desmond were all arrested in the robbery.

It is unclear whether the victim knew the robbers.

