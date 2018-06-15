Man robbed by 3 people at gunpoint in southwest Charlotte, polic - | WBTV Charlotte

Man robbed by 3 people at gunpoint in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Three people were detained following an armed robbery in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 6800 block of Farthington Circle. The victim told police he was robbed by three people at gunpoint. 

It is unclear whether the victim knew the robbers. 

