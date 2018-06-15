Massive trees down, outages in Iredell County

Good morning. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Here is a look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. Turn us on as soon as you wake up!

Strong storms left behind extensive damage in Iredell County...massive trees uprooted, falling onto homes, blocking roads and taking down power lines -- leaving thousand in the dark Iredell, Gaston and Catawba counties. WBTV's Caroline Hicks is giving you a first look at the damage done in those areas. Watch for her live report at 5 a.m. Kristen Miranda is in the Alert Center following closely when power will be restored.

Check your flight status before you head to the airport this morning! A technical issue caused more than 100 American Airlines flight cancellations, to and from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. American Airlines has since issued a statement to passengers.

This is scary. Another woman says she was drugged at an EpiCentre Bar in Uptown. The allegation comes just weeks after a woman said the same thing happened to her at a different bar.

New developments in the movement to change the I-77 toll lanes contract. State senators unanimously passed a bill that would give the governor funding options when it comes to breaking or changing the project. However, when it went back to the House, the House sent it to a committee.

WEATHER CHANGES: There's a heatwave in our future. Watch for temperatures breaking the 90 degree mark this weekend. Meteorologist Chris Larson is breaking down the forecast now. Tune in!

Christine