Severe storms bring down trees, cause power outages in several counties

Thousands are without power after strong storms swept through the WBTV viewing area late Thursday night.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, over 2,000 Gaston County residents are without power Friday morning. The outages were first reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Power is expected to be restored by 10 a.m. Friday.

One main outage is affecting residents who live south of Gastonia near Carson Road and Chapel Grove Road. Residents who live near the Gastonia Municipal Airport are also experiencing outages.

Hundreds of Iredell County and Catawba County residents are also waking up Friday morning without power. According to Duke Energy, over 500 people in Catawba County are without power. The power outage was first reported around 10 p.m. Thursday and is expected to be restored by 8 a.m.

Nearly 300 Iredell County residents are without power. The outages were first reported around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. There's no word on when power is expected to be restored.

A series of storms which passed through Iredell County late Thursday night left behind lots of downed trees, damaged utility lines, and property damage. Several trees were uprooted and fell on homes or fell across lawns, barely missing homes.

BREAKING: Storm damage across Iredell County this A.M. This tree uprooted and fell onto this house @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/ykjaQeNWKa — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) June 15, 2018

Another uprooted tree fell across this front lawn, barely missing the house @WBTV_News #IredellCoStorm pic.twitter.com/cs4SSLPLHq — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) June 15, 2018

Downed trees were also blocking several roads in the Mooresville area. One downed tree was blocking Hermance Lane in Mooresville for some time.

Downed tree BLOCKING Hermance Ln in Iredell Co. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/LqOtA5Lim6 — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) June 15, 2018

A downed tree was also blocking a portion of Normandy Road off of Perth Road in Mooresville. The fallen tree also brought down power lines. Crews were on scene early Friday trying to clear the tree from the roadway and repair the power lines.

Utility crews on Normandy Rd where a tree is blocking the street and brought down power lines @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/RcCJLMTQgI — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) June 15, 2018

