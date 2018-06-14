Knights lose Thursday in Norfolk 6-4

The Charlotte Knights dropped the opener of their four game series at Norfolk 6-4 Thursday.

Avisail Garcia had a big evening for the Knights at the plate with two hits which included a two run homerun in the eighth inning in the losing cause.

Garcia was appearing in his third game with Charlotte on rehab assignment from the White Sox.

The top pitching prospect in Chicago’s organization, Michael Kopech, started the game for the Knights but took the loss allowing five runs on two hits in three innings of work.

He also walked eight batters and only struck out two.

The Knights and Tides continue the four-game set Friday with game two slated to start at 6:50 p.m.

