Airline technical issue causes more than 100 flight cancellations at Charlotte airport

A technical issue caused more than 100 American Airlines flight cancellations to and from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Thursday night.

According to American Airlines, the regional carrier, PSA Airlines, experienced a technical issue that has caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of Thursday evening.

The total number of cancelled flights is approximately 275 and about 120 in Charlotte.

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of the evening. Our team is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and accommodate customers. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) June 15, 2018

American Airlines sent a response to WBTV Thursday night when contacted for comment.

Our team, in coordination with PSA, is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and take care of our customers by accommodating them on mainline flights or other regional carriers. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused. Our customer relations team will be reaching out to all of those who have been impacted by this issue.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on the American Airlines app or at aa.com before heading to the airport.

Officials with Charlotte-Douglas tweeted Friday morning saying that PSA plans to resume normal operations at noon.

Update from @AmericanAir: PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue on June 14. Our team, in coordination with PSA, is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. PSA plans to resume their operations at 12 p.m. ET on June 15. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) June 15, 2018

