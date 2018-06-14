Person struck, injured on West Blvd in Charlotte

The total number of cancelled flights is approximately 275 and about 120 in Charlotte.More >>
The total number of cancelled flights is approximately 275 and about 120 in Charlotte.More >>
The proposal, known as Build NC, introduced by a legislative study committee earlier this year and strongly endorsed by Governor Roy Cooper, will allow up to $300 million in bonds to be issued at the request of the NCDOT.?More >>
The proposal, known as Build NC, introduced by a legislative study committee earlier this year and strongly endorsed by Governor Roy Cooper, will allow up to $300 million in bonds to be issued at the request of the NCDOT.?More >>
Thursday at Gaston County Police Department, a shipment arrived early. It was 200 t-shirts made special for the Self family, and made possible by the community.More >>
Thursday at Gaston County Police Department, a shipment arrived early. It was 200 t-shirts made special for the Self family, and made possible by the community.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened near West Boulevard and Camden Road.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened near West Boulevard and Camden Road.More >>
La Duffy is a special needs child who is nonverbal, but none of that can mask his heart and soul which is clearly filled with love and joy.More >>
La Duffy is a special needs child who is nonverbal, but none of that can mask his heart and soul which is clearly filled with love and joy.More >>