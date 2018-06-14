Person struck, injured on West Blvd in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Person struck, injured on West Blvd in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person suffered injured he/she was struck Thursday evening.

According to Medic, the incident happened near West Boulevard and Camden Road.

Emergency officials said the person suffered minor injuries and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

There's no word on what led to the incident or on any possible arrests.

No further information was released.

