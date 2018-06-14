Forever Family: La Duffy

La Duffy is a special needs child who is nonverbal, but none of that can mask his heart and soul which is clearly filled with love and joy.

Fall in love with La Duffy this week.

"Special" and "awesome." That is how those who care for La Duffy describe him and I could not agree more!

Please watch this video and listen to his caretaker just bubble about this beautiful child’s spirit!

Remember if you decide to open your heart and home to La Duffy, the state will provide support and cover medical expenses.

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.

